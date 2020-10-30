Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $4.74 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $36,394.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00211054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01208973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.