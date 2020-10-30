Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 76.3% in October

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSTG opened at $22.05 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

