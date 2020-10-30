Wedbush Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $160.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

VRNS opened at $117.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $239,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $353,902.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,104.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

