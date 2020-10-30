Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $4,998,604.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.