Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $77,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,323 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 26,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $21.14 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.