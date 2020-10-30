West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $9.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.76. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.80. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter.

WFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.00.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$63.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$21.60 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.93.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

