West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services has increased its dividend by 24.5% over the last three years.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.44 and its 200 day moving average is $240.88. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.62, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, Director Patrick J. Zenner bought 335 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.