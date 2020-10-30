Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.02

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $690,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

