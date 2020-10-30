Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Sells $83,330.34 in Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $83,330.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $529,611.45.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $324,368.55.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.90 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 11.6% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 1.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 415,565 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 25.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 56.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

