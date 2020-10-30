WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

WestRock has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WRK stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

