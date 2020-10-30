WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 27.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 112.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,351.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 60.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 86.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

