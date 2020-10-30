Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.