Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $44.14 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

