Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Up 205.9% in October

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 205.9% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

