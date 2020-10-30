William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for K12 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for K12’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of K12 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in K12 in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in K12 by 137.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in K12 by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in K12 in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in K12 by 107.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

