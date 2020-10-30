William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $20.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $22.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.52 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $212.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $203,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $2,335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

