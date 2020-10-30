William Blair Weighs in on Silence Therapeutics plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.38) EPS.

Shares of SLN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

