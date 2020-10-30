Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,815 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.64.

WLTW stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

