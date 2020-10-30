Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.36 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.
Woolworths Group Company Profile
