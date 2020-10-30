Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Down 61.2% in October

Woolworths Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF opened at $27.36 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, Hotels, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment engages in the procurement and resale of food products to customers in Australia. It operates 1,008 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro stores.

