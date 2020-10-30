WPP (NYSE:WPP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

