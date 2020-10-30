Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) vs. Vista Outdoor (NASDAQ:VSTO) Head to Head Analysis

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.71 -$155.08 million $0.24 89.92 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 265.76 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -17.55

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Outdoor. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vista Outdoor and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Outdoor 0 1 5 0 2.83 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus target price of $24.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Vista Outdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Outdoor is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Outdoor has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats Wrap Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

