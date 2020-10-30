WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ WVFC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. WVS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of WVS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

