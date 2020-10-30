Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

