Xilinx’s (XLNX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at 140166

140166 reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Xilinx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra cut Xilinx to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.14.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 74.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth $609,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.