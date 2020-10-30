XIO (XIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $289,415.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and $289,415.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000064 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000398 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00007400 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,277,533 tokens. XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

Buying and Selling XIO

XIO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

