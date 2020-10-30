Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,497,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 240,978 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,841,000 after purchasing an additional 354,020 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In related news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

