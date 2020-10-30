Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of XYL opened at $86.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

