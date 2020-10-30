Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YGRAF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.28.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.