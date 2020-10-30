Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
YGRAF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.28.
About Yangarra Resources
