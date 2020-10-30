Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YARIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

YARIY stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.97. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.