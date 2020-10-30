YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on YPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. HSBC cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,967 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 517,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

