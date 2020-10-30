Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 122,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 125,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

