Zacks: Analysts Expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LAIX.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter.

NYSE:LAIX opened at $1.85 on Friday. LAIX has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

