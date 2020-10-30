Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.53). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 103%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

KOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 139,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 700,753 shares of company stock valued at $33,876,958 and sold 36,100 shares valued at $2,837,682.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $614,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 148.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $99.76 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.