Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of BRFS opened at $2.97 on Monday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. BRF had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Analysts predict that BRF will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in BRF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the second quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 4.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BRF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 85,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

