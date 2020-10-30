Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCFS. Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $90.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

