Zacks Investment Research Lowers AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of AAC Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

