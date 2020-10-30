Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

ALNA stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 152,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

