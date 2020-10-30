Zacks Investment Research Lowers Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $33.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 147.78% and a negative net margin of 123.01%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

