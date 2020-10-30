Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Commerzbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

