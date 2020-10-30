Zacks Investment Research Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

CNST opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $888.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.91.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 235,860 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 109,323 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.