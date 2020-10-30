Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James restated a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerplus (ERF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.