Zacks Investment Research Lowers HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

HCI opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $62.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HCI Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCI Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

