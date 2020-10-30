Zacks Investment Research Lowers L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.