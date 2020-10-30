Zacks Investment Research Lowers XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Get XOMA alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

XOMA opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 21,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $409,722.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 17,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in XOMA by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.