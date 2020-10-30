Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $487.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Align Technologies exited the third quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected results despite the challenging business environment. It saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners amid the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and strategic product launches were also impressive. The potential of the company’s Invisalign portfolio and strong solvency position buoy optimism. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.46.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $436.57 on Tuesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $475.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,775 shares of company stock worth $59,697,477 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

