Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to “Strong-Buy”

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 1.24. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

