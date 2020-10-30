Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to “Buy”

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. CSFB began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -27.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko purchased 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,582,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,322,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

