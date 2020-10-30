Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) to Buy

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 54.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

