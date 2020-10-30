Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 218.2% in October

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 218.2% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLNDY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Zalando to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

ZLNDY opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 219.06 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

