Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,830,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $291.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $304.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

